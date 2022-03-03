UCH raises alarm over fresh outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria

The authorities of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, have raised an alarm over a fresh outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria.

The warning was contained in a circular issued by the management of UCH to all its staff on Wednesday that was seen by Nigerian Tribune

It stated: “This is to draw the attention of the entire members of staff to the current outbreak of Lassa fever in the country.

“According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the most affected States are Ondo, Edo and Bauchi.

“Since the beginning of 2022, a total number of 1,992 suspected Lassa fever cases have been recorded in 33 States, majorly in Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Benue, Taraba, Ebonyi, Oyo and Enugu States.

“As at 18th February 2022, the total number of confirmed cases was 450, with 86 deaths recorded. About 30 health care workers are affected.”

The circular warned that “a laboratory confirmed case is an outbreak. It is highly infectious and can transmit via contact with a confirmed case or dead body of a probable case. The incubation period is 6 to 21 days.

“The Hospital Management therefore uses this medium to alert all clinicians and other members of staff on the need to have a high index of suspicion, particularly at the entry points of the hospital – emergency wards, clinics and general outpatient.”

It added that a “detailed history of travel and contact with a sick or dead person is important while assessing all suspected cases using the standard case definition for viral haemorrhagic fevers.”