UCH delivers first IVF triplets
From left, father of the triplet, Dr Omokehinde Osiki; the chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Abiodun Moshood Adeoye and the Chief Medical Director, Profesor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, with the triplets at the hospital, on Wednesday.

The University College Hospital, Ibadan, on Wednesday took delivery of  triplets of the first In Vitro Fertilisation carried out in the hospital.

The procedure for the delivery commenced at about 1:00p.m. and it took about 46 minutes.

The mother and the babies, all females, are in good condition.

The babies weighed 1.4kg, 2.5kg and 2.4kg respectively.

The elated father, Dr. Kehinde Osiki of the Department of History and Strategic Studies at the University of Lagos was on the ground to witness the delivery of the babies.

Dr. Osiki couldn’t hide his joy at the arrival of the babies. He pointed out that technology has brought relief to problems often attributed to spirituality, saying that instead of people carrying the burden of superstition, they should rather seek scientific solutions to problems.

He encouraged married couples who could not fertilise not to lose hope as solutions abound for all problems. The mother of the triplets works with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan.

The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo while expressing his delight at the delivery of the triplets enthused that it was another success story for UCH.

Professor Otegbayo pointed out that the commitment to take UCH to an enviable level had played out with the commencement of the IVF in 2020, and delivery of the first set of babies through the process.

He appreciated the team that took part in the delivery.

Also, a former Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Professor Abiodun Ilesanmi praised Professor Otegbayo for not abandoning the IVF project which he (Ilesanmi) initiated about 13 years ago.

