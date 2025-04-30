UBTH doctor killed on duty buried amid protest in Edo

Medical and health workers at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Wednesday bid farewell to their colleague, Dr. Alex Ogunniyi, who was killed within the hospital by suspected gunmen last Friday.

Staff and other health workers of the hospital paid their last respects at a commendation service held at UBTH for their departed colleague, Dr. Alex Ogunniyi.

The health workers called for urgent security measures to be put in place to prevent a similar attack on doctors and other medical professionals in their workplace in the future.

Shortly after the commendation service, the remains of the late Dr. Alex Ogunniyi were conveyed by family, friends, and colleagues to his hometown for interment.

On his part, the Public Relations Officer of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Joshua Uwaila, on behalf of the hospital’s management, described the incident as unfortunate.

He confirmed that Dr. Alex Ogunniyi, until his sudden death, was a physiotherapist at the hospital and expressed sadness over the killing.

He further stated that the hospital management had written to the Edo State Police Command and copied the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate and apprehend the killers of Ogunniyi.

According to him, Ogunniyi was killed last Friday while on his way to have lunch at an eatery behind the hospital.

“A physiotherapist with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital was shot dead on Friday while on his way to have lunch.

“It was gathered that one vehicle was chasing another. The vehicle behind was shooting at the one in front, and a stray bullet hit the deceased in the neck. He was taken to the Accident and Emergency department, but he didn’t make it.

“We have written to the Edo Police Command and copied the DSS, calling for an investigation and the need to bring the killers to justice,” Uwaila said.

The development led to some health workers protesting the gruesome killing of their colleague at the health institution.