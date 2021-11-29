Uber introduces ‘rider selfies’ to verify cash riders, improve safety

In a bid to innovate technology to improve safety for both driver-partners and riders while on the road, Uber on Monday, introduced ‘rider selfies’ for new cash riders without a valid credit card on file to Nigeria.

The new safety feature works by prompting riders to share a selfie before requesting their first cash trip.

The selfie has to be of one person, with no face coverings like sunglasses or masks, and not be a photo of a photo.

This new verification method will work alongside another rider verification method which confirms a rider’s identity by linking to their Facebook account. This all takes place within a few seconds.

“Safety is important to Uber—whether a person is in the backseat or behind the wheel. As part of this commitment, we are always investing in new ways to enhance safety on the Uber app.

“In the last few years, Uber has launched Real-time ID check, Share My Trip, Verify My Trip, Check Your Ride as well as 24/7 incident support,” said Tope Akinwumi, Country Manager, Uber Nigeria.

“Technology apps like Uber have improved safety by creating accountability and transparency where previously there was none. This is because technology makes it possible to focus on safety for driver-partners and riders before, during, and after every trip.

“We are committed to safety and are working to build a better experience for both riders and drivers which is why we’re focused on safety, from setting new standards to developing technology with the goal of reducing incidents,” Akinwumi added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!