UBEC trains PR personnel across 36 states, FCT for effective promotion of activities

In an effort to strengthen the skills of Heads of Public Relations and Protocol across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in order to effectively promote the Universal Basic Education programme’s key ideals and mobilise their various states towards the sector’s development, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has begun a 4-day training for the 37 officers in Bauchi.

While speaking during the opening ceremony of the annual training held on Monday at the Chartwell Hotel, Head, Public Relations and Protocol of UBEC, Mr David Apeh, said that the training would aid the public relations professionals in sharpening their PR strategies.

Represented by Mr Madaku Yamai from the public relations unit, UBEC Headquarters, David Apeh expressed happiness that the Commission is sustaining the training for heads of public relations and protocol.

He said that the publicity aspect of basic education is one of the critical parts of UBE and hoped that sustaining the training would be a continuous and regular one.

According to him, “The country is looking up to Public Relations Officers of UBEC/SUBEB to take the lead in our quest to use education for the transformation of our society for the benefit of all.”

He added that “Let me take this opportunity to assure you all that the Commission remains committed to the promotion of quality education delivery at all levels through propagating and disseminating the activities and the achievements in the basic education sub-sector.”

He lauded the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (BASUBEB) for accepting to host the annual training this year and for acting quickly to invite other stakeholders to grace the opening ceremony.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman, BASUBEB, Dr Abubakar Dahiru, lauded the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Hamid Bobboyi for being passionate about the capacity building of the staff of the commission.

Represented by Permanent Commissioner 1, Idris Hardawa, Abubakar Dahiru said that there has been great improvement in the basic education sub-sector in terms of training and retraining of staff and teachers across the 20 local government areas of Bauchi state.

He commented Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for all the commitments and support given to the basic education sub-sector and lauded the Executive Secretary of UBEC for choosing Bauchi state to host the training exercise.

In his response, Mr Okey Ihekaibeya, Public Relations Officer, SUBEB, Abia State, who spoke on behalf of the participants, appreciated UBEC for organizing the training.

“As much as we appreciate what UBEC has been doing so far, we still believe that if we actually appreciate public relations and publicity as a very critical aspect of bringing education to the level it should be, then much is needed to be done,” he said.

The theme of this year’s training exercise is “Developing the Proficiency Techniques of UBEC/SUBEB Public Relations Officers towards effectively promoting the core values of the UBE Programme”.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





UBEC trains PR personnel across 36 states, FCT for effective promotion of activities