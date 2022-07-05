UBEC to commence operations in 37 Smart Schools as Korean experts arrive in Nigeria

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has disclosed that teaching and learning will soon commence in the 37 Smart Schools being constructed across the 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, made this known when he received a team of experts from Korea to commence the process of installation of equipment in the schools and training of teachers ready for the take-off of the schools, adding that UBEC is collaborating with the Korean International Co-operation Agency (KOICA) on the establishment of the Smart Schools expected to boost e-learning in Nigeria

The delegation was led by the KOICA Country Representative, Son Sungil.

Bobboyi who was represented by the Deputy Director, Services, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, noted that the Korean team of experts would bring expertise into the operation of the Smart Schools.

He disclosed that the Federal Government was in the middle of preparations to commence teaching and learning activities in the Smart Schools, saying the delegation was in the country for the initial period of one month to provide needed support on the provision of infrastructure, content development and training of teachers among others.

He disclosed that nine (9) of the 37 Smart Schools have been completed while the remaining ones are at various stages of completion.

He said: “I am glad to inform you that out of the 37 model smart schools being built across the Federation, 9 have been completed, another 15 are expected to be finished by the end of this month and the remaining 13 should also be completed in the coming months.

“Our relationship with KOICA has been a very close and cordial one for the last several years. It started during the establishment of the Nigerian Korean Model School, Abuja and was greatly strengthened when UBEC declared its intention to establish smart schools to which KOICA pledged its commitment to give maximum assistance to all aspects of the project.

“From then on, KOICA has been involved in several activities of the programme including content development and the design of training courses,” he said.





UBEC Project Coordinator, Dr Bashir Galadanci, noted that the delegation was long expected to provide technical support as teaching and learning would commence in some of the schools in a few months. He added that the academic activities would have commenced in the next school session but had to be shifted a bit to give room for the installation of equipment and needed training of teachers.

The Project Manager from KOICA, Professor Dae Joon Hwang, reiterated the commitment of KOICA to continue to support Nigeria in the efforts to improve quality education delivery in the country.

