The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has congratulated pupils of Abia State public schools for emerging overall champions at the 2026 International Schools Debate Championship held in Doha, Qatar.

The commission described the achievement as a proud moment for Nigeria, noting that the pupils’ performance demonstrated the potential of Nigerian public school students when given the right opportunities and support.

A statement by UBEC’s Department of Corporate Communications said Team Nigeria, represented entirely by pupils from Abia public schools, won four major trophies and 12 laurels at the competition, defeating teams from six other countries.

The awards included Best International School Debate Team, Overall Best Team in the Junior Category, Best Leadership Award and Best Debater Award.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Aisha Garba, attributed the achievement partly to the commission’s interventions in teaching and learning, provision of instructional materials and digitalisation of basic education.

She said the commission was proud to support states and create opportunities for Nigerian pupils to participate in international competitions under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Garba commended Abia State Governor, Alex Otti; the Executive Chairman of the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Ambassador Lydia Ezihe Onuoha; Presidential School Debate Nigeria; as well as the five pupils who represented the country.

The pupils are Christian Chinweotitom Esther, Chikodi Maureen, Akamnonu Franklin, Ifeanyichukwu Prisca and Simon Divine.

She also acknowledged the contributions of their teachers and parents to the team’s success.

The UBEC boss reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting Nigerian pupils to participate in international competitions across debate, science, technology, arts and sports.

She urged other State Universal Basic Education Boards to identify and nurture talents in their schools, adding that every Nigerian child deserved quality basic education and opportunities to excel both locally and internationally.