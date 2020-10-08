UBEC distributes sanitary items to Lagos schools, radio sets to indigent students

AS part of preparation towards reopening of primary schools in Lagos State, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has distributed some sanitary items to all the public primary schools in the state.

The commission will also give 60 indigent pupils one battery-powered radio set in each of the Local Government Education Authorities in the state to aid learning through radio from homes.

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board is in charge of the distribution of the two different items on behalf of UBEC to intending beneficiaries.

The head of public affairs of LASUBEB, Mrs Enitan Adewunmi, made this known in a statement.

She listed hand washing liquid soap, sanitizers, basins and plastic buckets as the sanitary items distributed.

Speaking at the event, the executive chairman of LASUBEB, Mr. Wahab Alawiye-King, said the initiative was part of federal and state government commitment to ensuring the safety of pupils, school workers and visitors.

He commended both UBEC and the Lagos State government for facilitating and supporting the initiative, saying it would not only help in keeping users safe but would enhance performance of both the students and school workers.

On his part, the executive secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hammid Boboyi, who was represented by the Lagos State coordinator for UBEC, Mr. Alabi Baba Asaju, commended the Lagos State government for its proactive effort to prevent the spread of corona virus infection among school children in the state.

