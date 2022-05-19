UBEC boss urges stakeholders to prioritise childhood education

THE Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has urged stakeholders to give priority attention to implementation of effective Early Childhood Care Development and Education (ECCDE) in the country.

Bobboyi, made the call while declaring open a capacity development training of teachers and caregivers of UBEC’s ECCDE’s modern centres in Kano.

The training programme also attracted ECCDE desk officers from State Universal Education Boards (SUBEBs).

Bobboyi stressed that ECCDE’s implementation was key to nurturing a child’s educational development through early stimulation and transition into primary school.

The executive secretary, who was represented by his deputy (Technical), Professor Bala Zakari, explained that the capacity-building workshop was anchored on ‘Reggio Emilia’ and other child-centred approach, which is basically ‘Learning with play,’ brain and physical development of a child.

He also listed other attributes of the approach to include improvisation of low/no cost teaching and learning materials as well as curriculum utilisation and implementation on the one-year pre-primary curriculum, so as to boost the teaching ability and to ensure support in managing contemporary challenges in the implementation of ECCDE in the UBE programme.

Bobboyi appreciated efforts of all the caregivers and stakeholders involved in the process of ensuring that the capacity-building workshop achieved its desired outcomes.

Director, Special Programmes, UBEC, Dr Ene Adikwu said that the training was aimed at familiarising participants with the skills and techniques on ‘Reggio Emilia’ and other child-centred learning approaches.

She stressed that the success of every childhood care and education is dependent on the collective efforts of all stakeholders who are saddled with the responsibility of impacting knowledge on children through early stimulation, care and language skill among others.

She called on the participants as well as SUBEBs to ensure what was taught in the workshop was put into use effectively.