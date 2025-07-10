UBEC boss harps on innovation, strategic planning in quality basic education delivery

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, has emphasised the strong need for effective collaboration, innovation, and strategic planning in delivering quality basic education in the country.

She stated this in her address at the KADA EduPACT International Summit 2025 in Kaduna, a statement on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer and Protocol of UBEC, Mr. David Apeh, said.

Garba noted that UBEC remains committed to building inclusive and sustainable education systems that empower learners, improve outcomes, and ensure no child is left behind.

She underscored UBEC’s role in strengthening Nigeria’s basic education system through collaborative and strategic actions.

Garba highlighted UBEC’s active partnership with the Kaduna State Government in addressing long-standing challenges in the education sector.

She commended the state’s notable progress in expanding access to education, particularly the significant reduction in the number of out-of-school children.

Garba further acknowledged the governor’s efforts and the impact of purposeful leadership in ensuring that more children—especially those from vulnerable backgrounds—are now enrolled and learning in school.

She also informed the summit participants of ongoing reforms being undertaken by UBEC to improve the effectiveness and responsiveness of its interventions nationwide.

“These reforms include a focus on curriculum renewal, teacher capacity development, stronger accountability mechanisms, and the integration of technology in teaching and learning,” she stated.

She stressed that UBEC’s efforts are designed to align with national priorities while also adapting to local needs and realities.

According to the statement, her presence and contribution at the summit reflected UBEC’s strong commitment to transformative education and its belief in the power of partnerships to drive meaningful change.

“Through our continued collaboration with state governments and stakeholders, UBEC aims to ensure that the promise of basic education reaches every Nigerian child,” she added.

