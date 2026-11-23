United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc grew its total assets by 5.4 percent to N34.96 trillion in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, despite a 25.3 percent decline in profit after tax, reflecting continued balance sheet expansion amid challenging operating conditions.

The bank’s unaudited third-quarter results released to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that total assets increased from N33.17 trillion at the end of December 2025 to N34.96 trillion in September 2026.

Customer deposits rose by 6.1 percent to N28.87 trillion from N27.21 trillion, while loans and advances to customers increased by six percent to N7.44 trillion from N7.02 trillion. Shareholders’ funds also grew by 3.3 percent to N4.39 trillion.

Gross earnings increased by 2.8 percent to N2.54 trillion from N2.47 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025, while net interest income rose by 2.7 percent to N1.19 trillion.

Non-interest income recorded stronger growth of 48.8 percent to N477.25 billion from N320.83 billion, supported by trading, foreign exchange and fee-based revenues.

Consequently, operating income increased by 12.7 percent to N1.67 trillion from N1.48 trillion.

However, profit before tax declined by 13.1 percent to N502.98 billion from N578.60 billion, while profit after tax fell by 25.3 percent to N401.60 billion from N537.53 billion. Earnings per share also dropped by 36.8 percent to N8.57.

Commenting on the results, UBA Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, attributed the performance to the strength of the bank’s diversified Pan-African business model and contributions from its subsidiaries outside Nigeria.

READ ALSO: BDCs’ integration boosts FX market liquidity, opens pathway for stable naira

He said the results demonstrated the group’s underlying banking stability and capacity to sustain growth despite macroeconomic headwinds and higher credit loss provisions.

Alawuba said the bank would continue to expand lending to key growth sectors, strengthen digital revenue streams and support intra-African trade while maintaining prudent balance sheet management.

“We will continue to enhance our capacity to support our footprints, expand lending to key growth sectors, and scale digital-led income streams across our markets. As the Group progresses into the final quarter of the year, its focus remains on driving financial inclusion through digitalization, supporting intra-Africa trade, and maintaining its trajectory as a leading force in African financial services,” Alawuba said.

Also, Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said the decline in profit after tax reflected higher credit loss provisions to protect the bank’s loan portfolio against economic headwinds.

He noted that operating income growth was supported by a 9.9 percent reduction in interest expenses and stronger non-interest income.

Operating expenses rose by 5.7 percent to N894.33 billion, while the cost-to-income ratio improved to 53.57 percent from 59.39 percent.

Nwaghodoh said shareholders’ funds of N4.39 trillion and cash and bank balances of N9.68 trillion provided sufficient capacity to withstand market volatility and support quality asset growth.

UBA operates in 20 African countries and international financial centres, including the United Kingdom, United States, France and the United Arab Emirates, serving more than 45 million customers globally.