Uba Sani wins APC gubernatorial primary in Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani, representing the central senatorial district in the senate, has been declared the winner of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Thursday night in Kaduna state.

The Returning Officer of the primary, Anachuna Henry had while declaring Uba Sani as the winner of the primary election on Friday morning said a total of 1,275 delegates were registered.

However, according to him, 1,245, were accredited, 1,235 delegates voted, 1,196 votes remain valid, and 39 votes were invalid.

Henry disclosed that Uba Sani polled 1,149 votes to defeat the other two contestants, Bashir Abubakar and Sani Sha’aban who scored 37 and 10 votes respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Uba Sani noted that his victory was the victory of every member of the party saying, ‘this is your victory. This is your moment. This is the beginning of the journey of consolidation and continuity.

According to him, “We shall build on the wonderful legacies of our dear leader, the irrepressible Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Together we shall tackle our challenges and forge unity among our people.





“Today’s governorship primary is a showpiece of superb organization, display of decency, patience and discipline by delegates. We have shown that we believe in democracy and are ready to follow the rule of law and due process. Democracy is about participation.

“Once people are allowed to express their free will, the process and outcome is a beauty to behold.”

He also thanked his co-contestants, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Sha’aban and Alhaji Bashir Abubakar for their belief in the democratic process saying, “I will reach out to these great politicians and strategists and extend my hand of fellowship to them.

“I would deeply appreciate it if they can work together with me to take Kaduna State to higher heights.”