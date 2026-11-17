Governor Uba Sani will inaugurate the Kaduna State 2027 APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council, comprising 41 directorates, at the Township Stadium on Thursday.

The Advisory Council, which will be chaired by the Governor, has the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, and Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, as the First and Second Vice Chairmen, respectively.

A statement issued by Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, the Campaign Council’s spokesman, on Tuesday disclosed that Hon Ben Solomon Dalhat Kure will serve as the Director-General of the Campaign Council and oversee its key areas of operation.

The statement disclosed that Mr Atiku Sankey, the APC State Chairman, will be Vice Chairman III of the Campaign Advisory Council, while Hon Garba Datti Babawo, the North-West APC Zonal Vice-Chairman, will be Deputy Vice Chairman I.

Mr Jerry Adams, the running mate of Governor Uba Sani in the February 2027 election, will be Deputy Vice Chairman II of the Campaign Advisory Council, the statement added.

The Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa; Alhaji Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, the Board Chairman of NIMASA; Sen Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi; and Hon Lawal Samaila Yakawada, the Chairman of the North-West Development Commission Governing Board, will be Deputy Vice Chairmen III, IV, V and VI, respectively.

The statement further disclosed that Dr Abdulmumuni Aminu Zaria is Deputy Vice Chairman VII; Hon Muhammad Sani Bello, Deputy Vice Chairman VIII; Hon Muhammad Sani Sidi, Deputy Vice Chairman IX; and Alhaji Jafarau Sani, Deputy Vice Chairman X.

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Muktar Ramalan Yero; Minister of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas Lawal; House Speaker Dahiru Liman; Sen Sunday Marshal Katung; and Sen Shehu Sani are all members of the Advisory Council.

According to the statement, Campaign Director-General Kure will be supported by nine Deputy Directors-General, including Hon Sani Kila, who will be in charge of Operations and Election Management.

Dr AbdulMalik Durunguwa will oversee Mobilisation and Field Coordination, while Mrs Charity Shekari will be in charge of Youth and Women Affairs, and Engr Namadi Musa will coordinate Stakeholders and Community Engagements.

The statement further disclosed that Malam Ahmed Maiyaki will be in charge of Strategy, Research and Communication; Alhaji Abdullahi Mukhtar will oversee the Interfaith Directorate; and Hon Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed will be in charge of Finance.

According to the statement, Dr James Atung Kanyip will head the Administration and Compliance Directorate, while Engr Michael Ayuba Auta will be in charge of Private Sector Engagements.

The spokesman pointed out that the 41 directorates will be “responsible for grassroots mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, voter education, security coordination, finance and other critical campaign activities”.

Malam Ibraheem Musa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, is the Director of the New Media Directorate, while Hon Saidu Adamu will be Director of Strategic Communication, and Alhaji Zubairu AbdulRauf will head Broadcast Media.

According to Maiyaki, the Campaign Council has been “designed to ensure effective coordination, broad-based participation and strategic engagement across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State”.