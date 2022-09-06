UBA rewards more customers in savings draw

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has rewarded more of its loyal customers in its monthly Bumper Savings Promo.

This is in line with the bank’s unwavering commitment towards prioritising customers’ financial well-being and boosting savings culture in Nigeria.

Since the bank commenced the draws, over 1,500 winners have emerged from the initiative that continues to reward loyalty while encouraging customers to cultivate healthy saving habits that help them stay afloat especially during these very challenging times.

The UBA Bumper Savings Promo is open to account holders of the bank from the six geographical zones in Nigeria. Customers only need to open a UBA Bumper account and save a minimum of N5,000 in a month to qualify. The more multiples of N5,000 they save, the higher their chances of winning.

The electronic raffle draw was witnessed by relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission who were present to ensure transparency and accountability.

Winners who emerged from the Bumper draws include, Chinecherem Lovelyn Obute, John Aghanwune Igbokwe, Adamu Garba, Malliya Muhd, Ogechi Onyeze, Tina Ada James, Ganiyat Ibukunola Nurudeen, Esther Chiamaka Obetta, John Nebeolisa Ejike, Peshel Naankang Alfred, Uche Paul Nweke, Udoh Kingsley Onyedikachi, Suleiman Hamisu, Shafa Usman, Lucky Ezuzu, Adeshola Maboob Ajala, Zorlesi Walter Jolly, Angela Nwafor Akujuor, Momoh Iyoma Onuh, Sampson Odinaka Chibueze all won N100,000. Mary Bawa Ishaya, smiled home with N500,000 cash prize while Hadiza Abubakar, and Ejayeharhe Charity Best, won 1,200,000 and 2,000,000 respectively.

Charity Best who was lucky to win the N2,000,000 star prize was evidently elated and could not hide her excitement when she was contacted over the phone as she specifically appreciated UBA for the brilliant gesture.

UBA’s Head of Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, said: “UBA remains passionate about customers’ overall success. This has consistently been proven in numerous ways, which is why the bank has continually invested in cutting-edge technology to improve its service delivery and its overall aim of delighting customers.

“With customer-centric promos like the UBA Bumper Draw, we have created an ever-increasing list of millionaires who continue to join the UBA customer-millionaire club,” she added.

According to her, UBA is an institution that is fully concerned about customer-welfare, as the bank understands the current economic realities, with inflation constantly on the high and purchasing power of Nigerians waning. “This has spurred us to again give our loyal customers some reasons to cheer amid it all. We know that this promo will put lasting smiles on the faces of our customers and will also assure them that UBA truly values them,” Altraide said.

Group Head, Brand Management & Marketing, Uzoamaka Oyeka also spoke of UBA’s passionate commitment to give back to its customers especially during these challenging economic times, where people need all the support they can get to make life more meaning.

“Over time, we have come to realise that these draws go a long way. It really does help to transform a lot of lives. I have witnessed many events like these, and I must say, the happiness and life-changing moments that come with a customer getting an unexpected reward is indeed priceless! To this end, I encourage those who are yet to join the winning team, to do so quickly.”