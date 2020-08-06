UAE not restricting visa issuance to Nigerian visitors ― Embassy

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abuja has denied reports making the rounds that it is restricting the issuance of visa to Nigerian visitors.

The embassy debunked the reports in a statement released in Abuja and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“In an affirmation of the growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, the UAE Embassy in Abuja denies the accuracy of the information contained in these reports.

“At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE took a number of precautionary measures to combat the virus’ spread, including the temporary suspension on issuing UAE visas to all nationalities as of March 17, 2020.

“After entering the recovery phase of the pandemic, the UAE eased some measures on July 7, permitting visitors from various countries to adhere to the necessary precautionary measures, including by showing negative PCR test results within 92 hours of travelling to the UAE.

“This includes those visiting from Nigeria.

“However, travel between the UAE and Nigeria has remained limited due to the closure of the Nigerian airspace.

“And the UAE Embassy in Abuja continues to work closely with the Nigerian Government to obtain the necessary approvals to facilitate travel between the two countries.

“The UAE Embassy in Abuja calls upon the public to verify the authenticity of such reports and to seek information from the official sources,” the embassy said in the statement.

(NAN)

