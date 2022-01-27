UAE lifts entry ban on Nigeria, eleven others

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced plans to lift its entry and transit ban on travellers who had recently visited Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia and eight other African countries.

The lifting of the ban was made known on Wednesday by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NECDEMA).

The ban was initially imposed in light of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

According to NECDEMA on Twitter: “From January 29, entry into the UAE for arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe is allowed again”.

The initial ban covered travellers who had visited certain African countries in the previous 14 days. The changes will come into effect at 2:30 pm on Saturday, January 29.

Other countries to be affected by the lift: include Tanzania, the Republic of Congo, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Under the new regulations, travellers will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours prior to departure and a negative rapid-PCR test at the departure airport, those travelling from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda will also have to take the three tests. Passengers will also be tested on arrival.

