UAE has stopped airlifting of Nigerians over COVID-19 measures, Air Peace says

The Management of Air Peace airline has notified the flying public that the United Arab Emirates Government has stopped the airlifting of Nigerians from Nigeria to UAE as part of its COVID-19 measures.

While stating that flights bringing Nigerians back from UAE were not affected, the airline management declared: “To this end, Air Peace flight from UAE(Sharjah-Dubai) to Lagos is not affected. Normal flights shall resume when the restriction is lifted from February 28, 2021.

“Our esteemed customers whose flights are disrupted by this development can send a mail to us via callcenter@flyairpeace.com for a possible reschedule.”

