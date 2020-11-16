UAE approves 10-year visa PhD holders, top graduates, doctors, engineers

Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced that PhD holders in the UAE are now entitled to a 10-year ‘golden visa’.

The ruler of Dubai made the announcement on Sunday.

Tweeting via his official handle, @HHShkMohd, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Today, we approved granting the 10-year Golden Visa to all PhD holders in the UAE.”

Sheikh Mohammed also stated that the offer will be extended to top-performing undergraduates, engineers and persons with IT skills.

“Also, the Golden Visa will be granted to top graduates from UAE-accredited universities with a GPA of 3.8 and above,” he said.

“UAE Golden Visa will also include UAE-based physicians as well as engineers in the fields of computer science, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology.

“Other categories granted UAE Golden Residency are specialists in AI, big data, virology, epidemiology & UAE’s high school top graduates and their families.”

The UAE prime minister said that his country is focusing on embracing talent that will drive future development of the UAE.

He said, “We are keen to embrace talent that drives future development and this is only the beginning.”

https://twitter.com/HHShkMohd/status/1327957270416777216?s=20

