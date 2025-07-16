UADS celebrates 43rd annual health week with insightful talk, symposium

The Unibadan Association of Dental Students (UADS) launched its 43rd Annual Health Week on Monday, July 14, 2025, with a vibrant opening ceremony and symposium held at the Paul Hendrickse Lecture Theatre, University College Hospital, University of Ibadan.

The event began with the rendition of the University of Ibadan and College of Medicine anthems, setting a spirited tone for a week of academic and community-centred engagement.

The program commenced with the prestigious Professor Denloye Oratory and Debate (PDOD) Competition, a tradition aimed at showcasing students’ intellectual and oratory prowess.

In his welcome address, UADS President Kehinde Omotoso warmly received guests and introduced the symposium’s distinguished panellists: keynote speaker Dr. Funmi Adeniyi (Founder, Luxe Dental Clinic, Lagos), Dr. Abidemi Alabi (Founder, Tooth for Thought Oral Health Solutions), Dr. Adesola Odofin (Chief Consultant, Government Dental Centre, Dugbe; CEO, Jemina Family Dental Clinic), and Professor Folake Lawal (HOD, Department of Periodontology and Community Dentistry, UI) represented by Dr. Ejiro Idiga.

Representing the Dean of the Faculty, Professor Bukola Adeyemi encouraged dental students to remain committed to academic excellence and to play an active role in raising awareness about oral health. She emphasised the importance of correcting harmful cultural misconceptions that associate dental or facial anomalies with curses or witchcraft.

An insightful talk was delivered by Dr. Foluso Atiba, a dentist, nutritionist, neuroscientist, with specialisation in Anatomy. Dr. Atiba encouraged students to complement clinical practice with research and diversification of skills, emphasising the value of exploring scholarly questions derived from real-world issues, such as the symposium’s theme. “Be intentional about acquiring complementary skills and knowledge areas that can distinguish you, not just as a competent dentist, but as a well-rounded, impactful professional. Whether it’s public health, biomedical science, education, or policy development, find ways to be relevant beyond the clinic”- Dr Atiba.

Stressing that her background in dentistry has been the pivot of her achievements in neuroscience, Dr Atiba encouraged Dental Students to also develop research skills in addition to clinical skills, saying dentists do encounter various pathologies during their clinical practice, but it is through research that they seek solutions, inform practice and influence policy.

In her keynote address on the theme ‘Bridging the Gap Between Cultural Beliefs and Modern Dental Practices’, Dr. Funmi Adeniyi stressed the importance of empathy and communication in patient care. “Facts do not change people, but relationships, proper communication, and empathy do,” she noted, encouraging dental professionals to listen and connect with patients in culturally sensitive ways.

The event concluded with a dynamic panel session moderated by Deborah Adebomi, featuring Dr. Odofin, Dr. Alabi, and Dr. Idiga. The discussion addressed the complexities of cultural practices and their influence on oral health. While panellists acknowledged that some cultural beliefs hold historical relevance, they emphasised the need to engage communities through education and empathy to counter harmful traditions.

Olumide Adebayo, co-head of the symposium committee, gave the closing remarks, expressing gratitude to attendees and reaffirming UADS’s commitment to advancing dental education and public health advocacy.

Other activities scheduled for the 43rd UADS Health Week, including a series of academic, outreach, and wellness activities aimed at enriching the knowledge and professional development of Nigeria’s future dental leaders, are expected to continue as planned.

