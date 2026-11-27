UAC of Nigeria Plc has demonstrated its ongoing commitment to expanding educational opportunities and promoting a culture of learning by unveiling newly renovated and equipped libraries at the Anglican Girls Seminary School and Christ Church Cathedral Primary School in Lagos Island.

This initiative signifies a major step in the company’s long-standing education support programme, as it evolves from merely providing learning materials to enhancing the learning environments for students.

The renovated libraries feature refreshed interiors, improved furnishings, new desks and tables, a wider selection of books and learning materials, and enhanced ventilation through the installation of fans.

These upgrades are designed to create more comfortable, accessible, and functional spaces where students can read, study, and cultivate a lifelong passion for learning.

This initiative builds on UAC’s Annual Book Donation Drive and represents the company’s evolving approach to community investment, which is guided by the specific needs of the schools it supports.

Launched in 2024, the programme initially focused on improving access to essential educational resources through the donation of books and stationery.

In 2025, UAC expanded the initiative to include educational support packages for outstanding Primary 6 pupils, aiming to recognise and encourage academic achievement.

In 2026, the programme took another significant step forward by shifting its focus from solely educational materials and individual pupil support to the enhancement of shared learning infrastructure.

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This progression reflects UAC’s belief that meaningful and sustainable educational support requires not only access to learning resources but also environments that foster curiosity, creativity, and academic growth.

At the unveiling ceremony held in Lagos, Nneka Chime, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer of UAC of Nigeria PLC, stated, “At UAC, we believe that investing in education is an investment in the future of our communities.

“Our engagement with these schools has shown us that access to books and learning materials is just as important as providing conducive learning environments.”

“By revitalising these libraries, we hope to inspire curiosity, encourage a love of reading, and create spaces where both pupils and teachers can thrive. “This reflects our approach to community investment: listening, responding to real needs, and creating lasting value,” she added.

Hon. Qudus Mobolaji Abari, Education Secretary for the Lagos Island Local Government Education Authority, also spoke about the initiative, saying, “Libraries play a vital role in supporting the learning process by giving pupils access to knowledge beyond what they encounter in the classroom. Improving these facilities is therefore a crucial step toward encouraging reading, independent learning, and intellectual development among students. We commend UAC for recognising this need and contributing to the enhancement of learning facilities in these schools.”

The library renovations are part of UAC’s broader 2030 social commitment, which focuses on initiatives related to education, child development, and sustainable community development.

With a legacy spanning generations in Nigeria, UAC acknowledges the importance of creating shared value beyond its business operations. Through sustained partnerships with beneficiary schools, UAC remains dedicated to identifying practical, needs-driven interventions that deliver meaningful and lasting social value.