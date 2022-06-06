UAC concludes issuance of N18.7bn maiden CP

UAC of Nigeria Plc has successfully completed its N18.7 billion Series 1 and 2 maiden Commercial Paper issuance under its recently established N45 billion Commercial Paper Programme on Thursday.

UAC’s CP Issuance was very well received and attracted significant demand from a wide range of investors, including pension fund administrators, asset managers, insurance companies and high net-worth individuals. The CP Issuance comprised two tenors – a 90-day Series 1 issuance which was priced at 8.00 per cent yield, and a 181-day Series 2 issuance which was priced at 8.25 per cent yield. This reflects the strong credit quality of the company and investors’ positive sentiment toward UAC’s operations and strategy.

The CP issuance, which was 3.8x subscribed, was part of the intra-group treasury arrangement between UAC and its subsidiaries aimed at meeting short-term working capital requirements.

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited acted as Lead Arranger and Dealer to the CP Issuance, while FCMB Capital Markets Limited acted as Joint Dealer to the CP Issuance. Banwo & Ighodalo acted as Solicitors for the transaction.

Commenting on the significance and success of the CP Issuance, Mrs Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo, Group Finance Director of UAC, said in a statement to The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) that “the UAC was delighted to have successfully completed our first CP Issuance in the Nigerian debt market.”

According to her, this is truly a testament to our company’s strength, the sustainability of our Group’s brands and the trust displayed by the investing community.





“It is without a doubt that the success of this issuance provides an avenue to optimize our funding cost while continuing to drive our strategic initiatives as an organization. We are pleased by the success of the CP Issuance and grateful to all parties involved in the transaction.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech