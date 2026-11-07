U17 World Cup: Can Flamingos make it a day of glory for Africa?

In this report, TAOFEEK LAWAL examines Nigeria’s Flamingos’ chances of winning the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup today in Morocco, as they face former champions, Japan, in the final scheduled to kick off at 7pm at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, Pitch 3, Rabat, with Natalie Simon from the United States being named as the centre referee.

Today, a chapter will be added to the history of African women’s football, as Nigeria will become the first black nation to play in the final of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup since the competition was introduced in 2008.

Interestingly, the Flamingos lost their first game at Morocco 2026 to Poland 2-1 and since then became the team to fear in the tournament, winning all their subsequent games, including the 3-1 demolition of defending champions, North Korea en route to the final.

Buoyed by the motivation from the technical crew and support from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the girls roared back into life, gliding past their opponents with that never-say-die Nigerian spirit.

As they face Japan today in Rabat, the Akeem Busari girls have also proved their mettle and also proved bookmakers wrong having come this far scoring 13 goals and conceding four goals.

After the opening game defeat, the Flamingos bounced back to defeat Puerto Rico 2-0 before rolling over the title holders, North Korea 3-1 to advance to the round of 16 with six points.

The Nigerian youngsters outclassed Mexico 2-1 in the round of 16 and Venezuela 1-0 in the quarter-final and then Brazil 3-1 in the semi-final to set up today’s ultimate fixture against Japan.

Busari after the victory over Brazil, charged his wards not to relent, but be focused and complete the history of making Nigeria the first African country to win the competition.

“It’s just about showing the same character and playing the same way we played with North Korea, because they play with the same philosophy.

“They want to build the ball, they look at the high line of passes, they want their full-backs to support, so we really want to look at all that.

“I’m excited and I’m happy and the class were happy, but we just really want to pick up the trophy. That would be the icing on the cake.

“It’s just for us to tell them it’s one game and the other. We’re playing Japan now, it’s another different ball game, another different character. It’s just for us to concentrate; let’s put the icing on the cake, focus and finish the job, because the job is not yet done,” Busari said.

For Queen Joseph, playing in the final is a big privilege, adding that the Flamingos are also inspired by the spirit exhibited by Argentina to win the 2022 World Cuo after losing their opening match.

“We took the Argentina spirit from the [2022] World Cup after losing our first game.

“They came back and won the trophy, so we are hoping to God Almighty that we are going to win the trophy.

“I feel very happy. Playing in the final is a big privilege; representing my country in the final is a big privilege for me. I’m super proud of myself and my team because we made history. We are not here just representing Nigeria; we are here representing Africa as a whole,” Joseph who scored the first goal in the 3-1 victory over Brazil told fifa.com.

Meanwhile, Japan are gunning for their second World Cup title tonight, having won the competition in 2014 with a 2-0 victory over Spain.

Japan also finished as runners-up in 2010, having lost to South Korea, as well as in 2016 when they lost to North Korea.