U.S. must remember vow to support Taiwan, Pelosi says in Washington Post

World News
By Tribune Online
The United States must remember its vow “to support the defence of Taiwan” as its democracy remains “under threat” from China, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Washington Post opinion piece published on Tuesday, moments after she arrived in Taiwan on a visit that risks bringing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low.

