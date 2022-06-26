U.S. Mission supports Morehouse College Glee Club’s 50th anniversary tour of Nigeria

DEMONSTRATING commitment to strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria cultural ties through music, arts and film, the United States has announced a tour of Nigeria by the Morehouse College Glee Club.

From today to July 9, 40 students and faculty members from Morehouse College Glee Club in Atlanta will travel to Nigeria for a three-city tour and cultural exploration of the country’s rich music heritage.

The Morehouse College Glee Club, celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first tour in Nigeria, will offer public concerts in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu. It will also visit universities and high schools, meet Nigerian students, and explore their historical ties to Nigeria.

The 1972 visit to Nigeria infused African music into the Glee Club’s tradition and American Choral music. 50 years later, choirs across the United States sing in Nigerian languages, highlighting the long-term impact of that exchange. The Morehouse College Glee Club has since learned various songs in Edo, Yorùbá, Hausa, and Igbo, including a piece specifically composed for them by Igwe Laz Ekwueme, famed Nollywood actor and University of Lagos professor.

During the visit, the Morehouse College Glee Club will carry out a dynamic exchange of musical knowledge with the broad spectrum of the Nigerian society, singing in Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba languages.

U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard noted that the visit would strengthen the longstanding ties between American and Nigerian institutions of higher learning. It will further expand the academic and cultural relations between the United States and Nigeria.

“Cultural exchanges such as the upcoming visit of the Morehouse College Glee Club help strengthen the bonds of friendship and collaboration through music and arts, offering an opportunity for Nigerian students to learn about academic experiences in the United States,” Ambassador Leonard added.

Many of the Morehouse College Glee Club student members described their upcoming visit as an opportunity to connect with their African roots.

“I love the culture of Nigeria,” 19-year-old Schneider Grandpierre, a third-year junior student studying Music and Computer Science at the Morehouse College, said of the upcoming trip. It will be an enriching and unique experience to reconnect with our cultural roots and sing Nigerian music in different languages. I look forward to an extended stay here even after this tour.”





Expressing his excitement about the visit, 23-year-old John Batey, a Business Administration major and tenor singer for the choral group, said he has been able to trace his roots to Nigeria through a DNA test. “We will be exploring the Nigerian creative and entertainment industry. I am excited about the upcoming tour,” Batey said of the trip.

Director of the Morehouse College Glee Club, Professor David Morrow, explained that the choral group would perform a repertoire of African and American songs particularly African-American spirituals which have roots in West African music traditions.

Professor Morrow noted that the Morehouse College Glee Club is rooted in Dr Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy. Dr King, who sang in the Morehouse College Glee Club, was one of the notable alumni of the Historically Black College in the United States.

The Morehouse Glee Club 50th Anniversary Tour of Nigeria is partly supported through a public diplomacy grant from the U.S. Mission to Nigeria. It showcases the United States’ strong commitment to strengthening cultural relations between the people of Nigeria and the United States. Delta Airlines and individual donors throughout the United States have also supported the upcoming tour.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Continuous Voters Registration: Bauchi declares Monday public holiday

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Continuous Voters Registration: Bauchi declares Monday public holiday

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba