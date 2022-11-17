U.S. Consul General commends Gulfstream Aerospace on investments in Nigeria

In its bid to continue to support business and investment partnerships that provide opportunities for business owners, create jobs, promote economic diversification objectives, and enable vital direct connections between U.S. investors and their Nigerian counterparts, the United States Consul General, Will Stevens has hosted a reception in honour of a delegation from Gulfstream Aerospace that visited Nigeria to introduce its newest business jet model G700 aircraft to Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Speaking at a welcome reception in Lagos, Consul General commended Gulfstream Aerospace on its success in business aviation as well as the company’s partnership and investment in Nigeria, which he said will further strengthen the growing economic ties between both countries.

The Consul General Stevens welcomed the introduction of the aircraft in Lagos even as he highlighted the importance of business aviation in facilitating bilateral trade and investment ties between both countries.

His words: “The United States is committed to strengthening economic ties through investment, and we see that in this remarkable partnership with ExecuJet, which demonstrates Gulfstream’s commitment to the market”.

In his remarks, the Regional Vice President for Gulfstream Aerospace, Chris Edwards lauded the partnership between Gulfstream Aerospace and Execujet Aviation Nigeria, saying, through this partnership, EJAN will provide warranty and maintenance service and spare parts for Gulfstream G450, G550, G650, and G650ER aircraft in West Africa.

According to Edwards: “The G700 aircraft is embarking on a 20-city, 6-continent world tour, which includes a stop at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. We are excited that Lagos is part of this extensive world tour in Sub-Saharan Africa, as this will help meet the needs of our customers in the region”.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, headquartered in Savannah, Georgia and a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Dynamics, has produced more than 2,800 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958.