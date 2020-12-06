U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Lee speaks on #EndSARS

As the #EndSARS campaign continues to attract global attention, United States Congresswoman, Barbara Lee, penultimate Sunday, joined U.S.-based Nigerian native artiste, peace activist, and entrepreneur Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu and the global community to observe a candlelight vigil for the lives lost during Nigeria’s violent military campaign against #EndSARS protestors.

The #EndSARS movement wants an end to the activities of the state police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad or SARS, and has expanded to broader calls for government reform and an end to police brutality.

“The activists and heroes who gave their lives in an effort to end police violence and to bring a more peaceful inclusive Nigeria are not only important to Nigerians in Nigeria, but important to me personally and the Nigerians in my community and to everyone in my congressional district and throughout the country,” said Lee.

“The United States Congress is paying attention and we stand with you,” Lee continued. “I’ve joined with my colleagues to call on the president to acknowledge the demands of the Nigerian people to stop the violence and to lead real investigations into police brutality. We’ve also urged both the United Nations and the United States Department of State to support the efforts of the Nigerian people to demand justice, accountability, and an end to violence from their government.”

Lee encouraged Nigerians in America to call their Congressional representatives to urge them to co-sponsor “H. Res. 1216” (11/24/2020 House Resolution 1216), which condemns the use of excessive force by Nigerian security forces, wants an investigation into the Lekki Toll Gate massacre in Lagos and other violations of human rights.

It also supports the demands of the #EndSARS movement for justice, accountability, and meaningful police reform. The resolution was introduced on November 12 by Congressman Al Green (D) of Texas.

“Democracy depends on the right of people to publicly and peacefully demand accountability from their government,” Lee concluded. “Young people in Nigeria are on the front line of fighting for justice, just as young people are here in the United States of America. You are part of a movement that is standing up to demand an end to police brutality and injustice wherever it exists. So I stand with all of you and the people of Nigeria to demand peace, justice, and respect for each and every human being.”

The global vigil event was promoted by Blend Forward, an organisation founded by Prince Ajisebutu to promote peaceful actions that unite people for the good of all. Blend Forward calls on Nigerian youths to wear a blue ribbon and fly blue flags in remembrance of those who have died at the hands of police and soldiers. It also encourages people everywhere to embrace these blue symbols until all who have been brutalized by either the police or soldiers receive justice. The blue ribbon is a declaration of self-love and unconditional love for all human beings and the environment.

“There’s a dark cloud over Nigeria and only love can cast it away,” says Prince Ajisebutu. “The elders must humble themselves and embrace the crying youths and say we are sorry. We eat all the grains and that’s why you are hungry, but together we shall make your future better than the past, for this is a new beginning for all of us. From now on, the police and the soldiers shall be your friend. We shall make Nigeria a model for Africa and the rest of the world to follow as a country that is run with love.”

“Democracy depends on the right of people to publicly and peacefully demand accountability from their government,” Lee concluded. “Young people in Nigeria are on the front line of fighting for justice, just as young people are here in the United States of America. You are part of a movement that is standing up to demand an end to police brutality and injustice wherever it exists. So I stand with all of you and the people of Nigeria to demand peace, justice, and respect for each and every human being.”

The global vigil event was promoted by Blend Forward, an organisation founded by Prince Ajisebutu to promote peaceful actions that unite people for the good of all. Blend Forward calls on Nigerian youths to wear a blue ribbon and and fly blue flags in remembrance of those who have died at the hands of police and soldiers, and encourages people everywhere to embrace these blue symbols until all who have been brutalized by either the police or soldiers receive justice. The blue ribbon is a declaration of self-love and unconditional love for all human beings and the environment.

“There’s a dark cloud over Nigeria and only love can cast it away,” says Prince Ajisebutu. “The elders must humble themselves and embrace the crying youths and say we are sorry. We eat all the grains and that’s why you are hungry, but together we shall make your future better than the past, for this is a new beginning for all of us. From now on, the police and the soldiers shall be your friend. We shall make Nigeria a model for Africa and the rest of the world to follow as a country that is run with love.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…