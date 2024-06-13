United States of America’s Scholar Fellowship Programme for educational projects at African higher education institutions, otherwise known as Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Programme (CADFP), has singled-out Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, out of over 170 universities in Nigeria to host African scholars from the United States of America for a collaborative project on Curriculum Co-Development for Gender Studies.

This is, however, coming barely four years after CADFP picked Benue State University, Makurdi, for Graduate Students Teaching Mentoring and Collaborative Research.

According to a statement by FUOYE’s public relations officer, Mr Foluso Ogunmodede, CADFP said it selected FUOYE for the project tagged ‘Collaborative Project on Curriculum Co-Development for Women and Gender Studies’ following the university’s academic status which had earned it Nigeria’s fastest-growing university under the watch of its vice chancellor, Prof Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

A press release on the matter reads: “CADFP has selected FUOYE to host African Diaspora scholars from the United States of America on a collaborative project on curriculum co-development for women and gender studies.

“FUOYE’s Professor of Food Science and Biotechnology, Sylvia Uzochukwu, will lead the project together with Professor Chinyere Okafor from Wichita State University, KS, United States of America.

“The FUOYE project is one of 60 projects that will pair African Diaspora scholars with higher education institutions and collaborators in Africa to work together on curriculum co-development, collaborative research, graduate training and mentoring activities in the coming months.

“The CADFP, now in its 10th year, develops long-term, mutually-beneficial collaborations between universities in Africa and the United States and Canada.

“It is funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York and managed by the Institute of International Education (ITE) in collaboration with the Association of African Universities (AAU).

“Nearly 650 African Diaspora Fellowships have now been awarded for scholars to travel to Africa since the programme’s inception in 2013.”

According to the release, the project aims at infusing women and gender in the curriculum of the university through workshops for instructors from different departments.

FUOYE vice chancellor, Professor Fasina, received in audience some officials of CADFP led by Professor Chinyere Okafor.

The elated vice chancellor expressed satisfaction, saying the university was ready to partner with CADFP with a view to making the collaborative project a success.

