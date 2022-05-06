Tyre dealers protest missing of chairman in Onitsha market

New Tyre Dealers Traders Nkpor, near Onitsha market, Anambra state, have protested the disappearance of their market chairman, Mr Okey Atuenyi after receiving a severe beating by some youths from Amafor village Nkpor on Friday last week when he was leaving the market premises.

The angry traders who carried placards with various inscription s like “New Tyre is A Peaceful Market,” “Stop Tout In The Market” “New Tyre Market Weep” “Anambra State Government Help Us” “Our Chairman Is Missing” “Emma Guilder Give Us Chance” baricade the Enugu /Onitsha Expressway to register their grievance.

The former chairman of the market who addressed the traders,said the alleged Amafor Youths have been extorting both traders and customers with various weapons over time but the chairman of the market resisted such illegal collections following Governor Soludo ‘s ban on revenue collection by any body, which did not go down well with the touts who allegedly invaded the market on Friday last week, beat up their chairman, dispossessed him of some undisclosed amount of money and phones.

They called on Anambra state government to intervene while pleading for calm among the angry traders .