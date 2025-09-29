Typhoon Bualoi kills eight, leaves 17 missing in Vietnam

No fewer than eight people have been confirmed dead and 17 declared missing as strong winds and heavy rain, as a result of Typhoon Bualoi, damaged homes, cut power, and flooded roads in Vietnam on Monday before weakening on its path toward Laos.

The storm made landfall along the country’s north-central coast early Monday, with waves reaching up to eight metres, according to the national weather agency.

Seventeen fishermen went missing after waves struck two boats off Quang Tri province, while another vessel lost contact during the storm, the government’s disaster management agency said

“I stayed awake the whole night fearing the door would be pulled off by strong winds,” said Ho Van Quynh from Nghe An province. Neighbours said they spent the night trying to secure their homes as power went out in their building.

“I’ve witnessed many storms, and this is one of the strongest,” said 45-year-old Nguyen Tuan Vinh.

In Ninh Binh province, strong winds killed eight people and injured seven others, the Vietnam News Agency reported. Another person drowned in Hue city, and one was killed by a falling tree in Thanh Hoa province, the disaster management agency said.

By late morning, the typhoon had moved over Nghe An province into Laos, with maximum winds dropping to 74 kph (46 mph) from 117 kph at landfall.

Authorities said 245 houses were damaged, nearly 1,400 hectares of crops were flooded, and access to several areas was cut off.

According to Reuters, no major industrial damage was reported, though factories owned by Foxconn, Luxshare, Formosa Plastics, and Vinfast were in the storm’s path.

Before landfall, the government evacuated more than 28,500 people while hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed as four central airports shut down.

Heavy rain has fallen across much of Vietnam since Saturday, and officials warned of possible floods and landslides. Rainfall in some areas was expected to reach 500 millimetres through Tuesday, the weather agency said.

Vietnam, with its long South China Sea coastline, faces frequent typhoons. Last week, Bualoi killed at least 10 people in the Philippines before heading toward Vietnam.

