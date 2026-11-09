9 types of diarrhoea you should know

Diarrhoea is a common digestive problem characterised by passing loose or watery stools more frequently than usual. It may occur suddenly and resolve within a few days, but in some cases, it can persist for weeks or become a recurring problem.

The condition can result from infections, food intolerance, certain medicines and underlying digestive disorders. Its duration, appearance and accompanying symptoms can provide useful clues about the possible cause.

Although many cases are mild, diarrhoea can lead to dehydration and loss of essential body salts, particularly in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Understanding the different types of diarrhoea can help people recognise possible warning signs and know when to seek medical attention.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights nine types of diarrhoea, their possible causes and when medical care may be necessary.

Acute diarrhoea

Acute diarrhoea develops suddenly and usually lasts for a short period, commonly less than 14 days. It is often caused by viral gastroenteritis, food poisoning or bacterial infections. Sudden changes in diet and contaminated food or water may also trigger the condition.

People affected may experience frequent watery stools, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting and sometimes fever. Most cases improve without specific treatment, although adequate fluid replacement is important. However, severe symptoms, blood in the stool or signs of dehydration require medical assessment.

Bloody diarrhoea

Bloody diarrhoea occurs when blood appears in loose or watery stools. The blood may be mixed with the stool or visible on its surface.

It can result from infections that cause inflammation or damage to the intestinal lining. Conditions such as bacterial dysentery and inflammatory bowel disease may also cause bloody stools.

Other symptoms may include abdominal pain, fever, urgency to pass stool and frequent bowel movements. Blood in diarrhoea should never be ignored. It requires medical evaluation to identify the underlying cause and determine appropriate treatment.

Chronic diarrhoea

Chronic diarrhoea refers to loose or watery stools that continue for four weeks or longer. Unlike short-lived episodes, it may indicate an underlying digestive or medical condition.

Possible causes include irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease, coeliac disease, thyroid disorders and problems with nutrient absorption.

Certain medicines can also contribute to prolonged symptoms. People with chronic diarrhoea may experience abdominal discomfort, bloating, urgency and unintended weight loss, depending on the underlying cause. Because prolonged diarrhoea can affect nutrition and hydration, medical assessment is important to establish the cause and guide treatment.

Antibiotic-associated diarrhoea

Antibiotic-associated diarrhoea occurs during or after the use of antibiotics. These medicines can disrupt the normal balance of bacteria in the intestines, allowing changes in bowel activity.

Symptoms may include frequent loose stools, abdominal discomfort and mild cramping. In many cases, the symptoms are temporary.

However, some people develop an infection caused by Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile), a bacterium that can multiply when normal gut bacteria are disrupted by antibiotics.

This infection can cause severe diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever and inflammation of the colon. Anyone who develops persistent or severe diarrhoea during or after antibiotic treatment should seek medical attention.

Patients should not stop prescribed antibiotics or take additional medicines to control diarrhoea without appropriate medical advice.

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Watery diarrhoea

Watery diarrhoea involves passing loose stools with a high water content. The stool usually contains no visible blood. It is commonly associated with viral infections, food poisoning, lactose intolerance and certain medicines. Some bacterial infections can also cause watery stools.

Frequent watery bowel movements can cause the body to lose significant amounts of water and electrolytes, including sodium and potassium. This makes dehydration one of the major concerns. Oral rehydration solution (ORS) can help replace lost fluids and electrolytes. People with severe dehydration or an inability to keep fluids down may require urgent medical treatment.

Persistent diarrhoea

Persistent diarrhoea describes diarrhoea that lasts for approximately 14 to 29 days. It falls between acute and chronic diarrhoea in terms of duration. It may develop when an intestinal infection does not resolve completely or when the bowel remains irritated after an infection has cleared.

Other possible causes include parasitic infections, ongoing bacterial infections, certain medicines and temporary problems with digestion following an illness.

Symptoms may include repeated loose stools, abdominal cramps, bloating and weakness. Since prolonged fluid loss can lead to dehydration and nutritional problems, persistent diarrhoea should be medically assessed.

Fatty or greasy diarrhoea

Fatty diarrhoea, medically known as steatorrhoea, occurs when the digestive system does not absorb fat properly. The stool may appear pale, bulky, greasy or unusually foul-smelling. It may float in the toilet or be difficult to flush because of its high fat content.

Possible causes include coeliac disease, pancreatic disorders and conditions that interfere with the production or flow of bile.

Some people may also experience bloating, excessive gas, abdominal discomfort and unintended weight loss. Fatty stools that occur repeatedly require medical investigation because poor fat absorption can prevent the body from obtaining essential nutrients.

Mucus-containing diarrhoea

Mucus is a slippery substance naturally produced by the intestines to lubricate and protect their lining. Small amounts may sometimes be present in stool without indicating a serious problem. However, noticeable or repeated mucus in loose stools may suggest irritation or inflammation of the digestive tract.

Possible causes include intestinal infections, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and proctitis, which refers to inflammation of the rectum. When mucus occurs alongside blood, abdominal pain, fever or persistent changes in bowel habits, medical assessment is necessary.

Inflammatory diarrhoea

Inflammatory diarrhoea occurs when the lining of the intestines becomes inflamed or damaged. The inflammation can interfere with normal water absorption and cause frequent bowel movements. It may result from inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Certain intestinal infections can also cause inflammation.

Symptoms may include abdominal pain, urgency, fever, mucus and blood in the stool. Some people may also experience fatigue, reduced appetite and weight loss. Recurring or prolonged symptoms require medical investigation to identify the cause and prevent complications.