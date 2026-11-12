9 types of acne you should know

Acne is one of the most common skin conditions, affecting people of different ages, although it is particularly common during adolescence and young adulthood. It develops when hair follicles become blocked with oil (sebum) and dead skin cells, sometimes leading to inflammation and bacterial activity.

Although acne is often associated with pimples on the face, it can also affect the chest, shoulders, back and other parts of the body. Its appearance varies, ranging from small, non-inflamed bumps to deep, painful lumps that may leave permanent scars.

Understanding the different types of acne is important because treatment depends on the nature and severity of the condition. While some forms respond to over-the-counter products, others require prescription medicines and specialist care.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights nine types of acne, their characteristics and how they can be managed.

Hormonal Acne

Hormonal acne is associated with changes in hormone levels, particularly androgens, which can increase oil production in the skin. It is commonly noticed around the chin, jawline and lower part of the face. However, it can also occur in other areas, including the chest and back.

In women, breakouts may become more noticeable around menstrual periods, during pregnancy or at other stages involving hormonal changes. Some women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) may also experience persistent acne alongside irregular menstrual periods and increased facial or body hair.

Hormonal acne can present as deep, tender spots and may be difficult to manage with ordinary skincare products alone. Depending on the individual’s circumstances, a healthcare professional may recommend topical acne medicines or hormonal treatments, such as certain combined oral contraceptives or spironolactone.

Blackheads

Blackheads are a type of non-inflammatory acne known medically as open comedones. They develop when a hair follicle becomes blocked with sebum and dead skin cells but remains open at the skin’s surface.

The exposed material inside the pore reacts with oxygen, producing the characteristic dark appearance. Contrary to a common misconception, blackheads are not caused by dirt. They commonly appear on the nose, forehead and chin, although they can also develop on the chest and back.

Salicylic acid can help remove excess oil and dead skin cells, while topical retinoids can prevent pores from becoming blocked. Squeezing blackheads is not advisable because it can irritate the skin and contribute to inflammation.

Whiteheads

Whiteheads are another form of non-inflammatory acne. They are medically known as closed comedones and develop when oil and dead skin cells block a hair follicle whose opening remains closed. They usually appear as small, raised white or skin-coloured bumps. Unlike blackheads, the trapped material is not exposed to air, so it does not develop the same dark appearance.

Whiteheads commonly occur on the face, particularly around the forehead, cheeks and chin. Topical retinoids and other acne treatments that help unclog pores may improve whiteheads. Salicylic acid may also help some people. Picking or squeezing these bumps should be avoided because it can cause irritation, inflammation and possible scarring.

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Papules

Papules are small, inflamed acne lesions that appear as red or discoloured bumps on the skin. They develop when blocked hair follicles become inflamed. Unlike pustules, papules do not contain a visible white or yellow pus-filled centre. They may feel tender or sore, particularly when touched.

Papules can occur on the face, chest, shoulders and back. Several may appear together, especially in people with inflammatory acne. Treatment may include benzoyl peroxide, topical retinoids or other medicines recommended by a healthcare professional. The choice depends on the severity of the acne and the individual’s skin.

Pustules

Pustules are inflamed acne lesions that contain visible pus. They often appear as raised bumps with a white or yellow centre surrounded by reddish or discoloured skin. They develop when inflammation occurs around a blocked hair follicle. The pus consists of inflammatory cells and other material that accumulates within the lesion.

Pustules are commonly recognised as pimples and may appear on the face, chest, shoulders and back. Although they may be tempting to squeeze, doing so can worsen inflammation, delay healing and increase the risk of scarring or dark marks.

Mild inflammatory acne may respond to treatments such as benzoyl peroxide and topical retinoids. More persistent cases may require prescription treatment.

Acne Mechanica

Acne mechanica is a form of acne triggered or worsened by repeated friction, pressure, heat and sweating. It can develop when tight clothing, helmets, sports equipment, face coverings or backpack straps repeatedly rub against the skin. The combination of friction and trapped sweat can contribute to blocked follicles and inflammation.

The condition is particularly common among athletes and people who regularly wear tight or protective equipment. Breakouts may appear on the forehead, cheeks, shoulders, back or other areas exposed to repeated pressure and friction. Reducing friction, wearing breathable clothing, keeping sports equipment clean and changing out of sweaty clothes promptly may help prevent further breakouts.

Nodular Acne

Nodular acne is a more severe form of inflammatory acne characterised by deep, firm and painful lumps beneath the skin. These nodules develop when inflammation extends deeper into the hair follicles and surrounding tissue. Unlike ordinary pimples, they do not usually have a visible pus-filled centre and may remain for several weeks.

Nodular acne commonly affects the face, chest and back. It can be particularly distressing because the lesions may be painful and have a higher risk of causing permanent scars. Over-the-counter skincare products are often insufficient for managing this type of acne. A dermatologist may recommend prescription medicines, depending on its severity. Early treatment is important to reduce inflammation and minimise the risk of long-term skin damage.

Cystic Acne

Cystic acne is a severe inflammatory form of acne that produces deep, painful and swollen lesions beneath the skin. The lesions may feel softer than acne nodules and can contain pus or other inflammatory material. They commonly develop on the face, chest, shoulders and back.

Cystic acne can persist for a long time and may cause significant discomfort. It also carries a risk of permanent scarring and persistent dark marks, particularly when treatment is delayed or lesions are repeatedly squeezed.

Management often requires prescription treatment from a dermatologist. Depending on the individual, treatment may include oral medicines such as isotretinoin or other appropriate therapies. People with deep, painful or recurrent acne lesions should seek specialist assessment rather than relying solely on cosmetic products.

Acne Conglobata

Acne conglobata is a rare and particularly severe form of inflammatory acne. It is characterised by clusters of deep nodules, abscesses and cyst-like lesions that may connect beneath the skin. Some lesions can develop draining channels through which pus is released.

The condition commonly affects the face, chest, back, shoulders and buttocks. It can cause extensive inflammation, tissue damage and significant permanent scarring. Unlike mild acne, acne conglobata requires specialist dermatological care.

Treatment may involve systemic medicines, including isotretinoin in appropriate patients, alongside other interventions depending on the extent of the condition. Early diagnosis and treatment are important to control inflammation and reduce the risk of lasting skin damage.