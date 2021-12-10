TY Danjuma a living legend, patriotic Nigerian ― Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Wukari/Ibi federal constituency, Hon Danjuma Shiddi on Thursday described Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma as a living legend and a patriotic Nigerian.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Jalingo and signed by the lawmaker congratulating the elder Statesman on his 84th birthday anniversary.

The lawmaker also described Gen. TY Danjuma as one of Nigeria’s finest soldiers, who fought well for the unity of Nigeria.

“Gen. TY Dannuma is one of Nigeria’s finest soldiers and a philanthropist who has stood firm in ensuring the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

“Throughout his military career, the elder Statesman demonstrated professionalism, gallantry and patriotism in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“Today, millions of people around the world have benefitted from his philanthropic gestures, and thousands of others have benefitted from his business mentoring initiatives and scholarships,” the statement read.

While congratulating the Abonta of the famous Kwararafa Empire, lawmaker commended him for his unwavering faith in Nigeria and his consistency in offering wise counsel at various levels of governance in the country.

He urged the elder Statesman to continue his support to individuals, organisations and institutions in Nigeria towards building a united, prosperous and peaceful Nigeria.

This is even as he wished the former Defence Minister more years of good health and God’s protection for Nigerian leaders to continue to draw inspiration and good counsel from his wealth of experience especially in the areas of security and human development to address the nation’s challenges.

