Two years of Renewed Hope…

Two years after President Bola Tinubu’s administration assumed office, many Nigerians stand at a crossroads over the performance of the man many hoped would bring the country out of economic turmoil, heightened insecurity, and public discontent, among others, that have characterised successive administrations. In this report, IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI monitored Sunday Tribune’s conversation with Nigerians on their assessment of the Tinubu administration since he assumed office.

ON May 29, 2023, President Bola Tinubu assumed office as Nigeria’s 16th president. His government came into power with the promise of Renewed Hope, an agenda hinged on eight priority areas: food security; poverty eradication; growth; job creation; access to capital; inclusion; rule of law; and fighting corruption.

Two years down the line, many Nigerians are still divided on what his presidency has truly delivered.

While some believed his administration’s policies, though harsh, are just beginning to yield positive results in trickles and need more time, the renewed hope for positive changes from the administration, for many other citizens, seems more like a distant memory.

From his very first day in office, Tinubu made headlines with a bold move: the immediate removal of petrol subsidy. “Fuel subsidy is gone,” he declared. But for many, it wasn’t just the subsidy that disappeared, stability, affordability, and in some cases, optimism went with it.

“I give him 30 percent,” said OluwaFemi J. Olagunju on Facebook. “His not well-thought-out pronouncement of ‘fuel subsidy is gone’ has plunged millions of Nigerians into more abject poverty.”

Today, two years later, Nigerians are spending more on transportation, food, and electricity, while incomes remain stagnant.

The cost of living has soared beyond the reach of many citizens, as Sunday Tribune has reported in the past.

Subsequent checks have shown that with skyrocketing fuel prices to unstable electricity tariffs and an ever-weakening naira, families are struggling to make ends meet. Basic commodities such as rice, garri, and tomatoes have become luxury items in many homes. As such, the nation’s most vulnerable are bearing the heaviest brunt as inflation continues to bite harder.

The crisis is compounded by an increasingly fragile food system. Nigeria’s food production struggles to meet the demands of its booming population, with insecurity in key agricultural regions forcing farmers off their lands. Banditry in the North-West, herder-farmer conflicts in the Middle Belt, and kidnappings in rural communities have drastically reduced both planting and harvesting activities. As a result, the cost of food continues to rise, leaving many in a perpetual cycle of hunger.

“He is a total failure,” said Arisa Chijindu Francis, another Facebook user. “He needs to stop praising himself and start working immediately. He’s so disconnected from the citizens. He’s a nightmare.”

Olagunju, who explained his position in a lengthy comment, also detailed the level of hardship that the citizenry is experiencing, particularly in the areas of the provision of basic amenities like electricity, health, education, workers’ welfare, and others.

“In terms of health, two years into office, the president still cannot use any of our public hospitals. Electricity is worse off, despite us paying more for it. Many federal roads are in a state of disrepair.

“His government also doesn’t seem to care about the welfare of workers. The new minimum wage is the worst in the history of the country, and salaries of federal workers are often paid very late. Federal workers also have not gotten consequential adjustments based on the new minimum wage, but just a flat rate across the board.

“His only real achievements seem to include the student loans, which will make students largely indebted for years after graduation since tuition fees in all federal institutions have gone through the roof. Others include the construction of a coastal road that, according to many, wasn’t contracted in a transparent manner and did not follow laid-down bidding processes.

“He also deserves commendation for converting already existing institutions like polytechnics into universities and taking over some universities owned by states or private individuals, as well as approving some new universities.

“In summary, the lives of average Nigerians have been negatively affected by the policies of the present administration over the last two years. It is a period he should have used to lay a good foundation, but he didn’t. Now, he is moving to the next two years, which will be largely filled with preparation for the next election,” Olagunju explained.

Life for the average Nigerian

Critics argue that the past two years have been defined by suffering, not progress. “There is hunger in town,” Solomon Gbadero observed. “States, which are closer to the masses, are pretending, making people believe that the federal government is responsible for their predicament.”

Gbadero added: “With all his effort to generate money, which indirectly brings more money to states, he has not been able to let the states see reason to do more for the citizens, instead of embarking on projects which most of the time add no value to the underprivileged in the society.”

For many citizens, the blame lies squarely with the presidency. “This government is the worst Nigeria has ever had,” said Austin M. Onuoha. “They have totally destroyed Nigeria — security-wise and economically.”

Others speak of lost faith and rising hardship. “President Tinubu has expanded, increased, and skyrocketed hardship and suffering in the country,” said Nwa Wasco. “Even his tribe and supporters are suffering.”

“Blindly, some of his people are still defending him—yet suffering. Evil has actually doubled in the land, while young girls and boys are engaging in many (sordid) things to make ends meet.

“In summary, he failed woefully. May God intervene and save Nigerians from his hands,” Wasco said.

Diamond Era Media summed it up grimly: “His core achievements are causing inflation, insecurity, bad electricity, increase in corruption, and above all, impunity.”

Supporters defend Tinubu’s tough reforms

Still, a small but vocal group of supporters believes the president is on the right track, albeit facing difficult terrain. “Tinubu has made significant strides,” said Abdulshakur Kamilu, adding that there is still much work to be done to address the pressing challenges facing the country.

“By prioritising economic diversification, security reforms, and social safety nets, he can move Nigeria forward and create a more prosperous and stable Nigeria,” he added.

Prince Jimmy Ade Oshinubi praised the president’s attempts to navigate the nation’s many problems. “Considering the enormous challenges, I think Tinubu has tried but needs to put in more effort” in the power sector, security and fight against corruption.

He also called other political leaders into action to concentrate more efforts on jointly alleviating the sufferings of many Nigerians, saying: “The governors, LGA chairmen, and the lawmakers should also wake up to their responsibilities and use the allocations given to them by the federal government for the benefit of the masses.”

Some also highlight his willingness to tackle politically risky reforms. “Tinubu has done 1,000 times better than Buhari on policies that previous governments have been frightened to implement,” said Joseph Uzinya Ugbong. “He only needs to create government jobs for youths and stop giving handouts to the invisible poor.”

While commending Nigerians for putting up with the sufferings that the Tinubu administration has created, Ugbong said, “Free money should go only to students in tertiary institutions, and [National Youth Service Corps] NYSC should be converted to full military and police service years, called short service.”

However, even within supportive circles, there is widespread agreement that economic conditions are dire. A Facebook user identified by So Far, So Good admitted that though the president has done some good, “the high and increasing costs of living are the last straw that broke the camel’s back,” adding that this has plunged a teeming populace into an unprecedented level of poverty that makes many rethink if there’s any gain in democracy at all.

While appreciating the president for the confidence displayed in taking some bold steps to revamp the economy of the nation which has been in shambles for years, the user said: “In the educational sector, the increase in school fees has prevented Nigerian youths and their parents from reaping the dividends of democracy as envisaged before relinquishing the mandate to him. Near-free education envisaged is contrary to the astronomical school fees imposed.”

“Secondly, in the health sector, drugs are either unavailable in our federal hospitals or priced beyond the reach of commoners. Should we say the dividends are not to be expected from this sector or just exclude the common people from such here?” the user queried.

Rising inflation worries many

From market traders to school teachers, the lamentation is the same: prices have doubled or tripled in the last 24 months.

“Go to the market,” Agwu Arisa Agwu urged anyone who said this All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has achieved anything. “Ask for the prices of fresh pepper, onions, oil, vegetable, frozen fish/chicken, dried fish, kilo of meat, sugar, loaf of bread, a paint of beans, a cup of crayfish, a cup of ogbono/egusi, fruits, a mudu of gari/maize, 1kg of cooking gas, a bag of cooking charcoal, a litre of kerosene, a bag of sachet water, etc.

Salaudeen Olushola added, “Under him, the national grid has collapsed like multiple times. Electricity tariffs have been increased many times. And he is borrowing like never before.”

Security and governance challenges

Security, one of Tinubu’s campaign priorities, remains a serious concern for many Nigerians. From banditry in the North to kidnapping in the South, the nation still struggles with violence.

“The president should give an order for herdsmen to leave our farms. We can’t go to our farms without fear. That alone is enough to threaten food production,” said Preye Gift.

Observers have also raised concerns about corruption and weak institutions. “Did Tinubu fight corruption?” asked Okechukwu Ndukwu, a public affairs commentator and advocate of good governance. “On the contrary, he welcomed and rewarded it. Accountability has been replaced with impunity.”

He said: From the moment he took office, President Tinubu’s policies have been rushed, reckless, and ruthlessly anti-poor. The infamous removal of the fuel subsidy was done without proper consultation or preparation and has plunged millions into deeper poverty overnight. The cost of transportation skyrocketed, food prices doubled, and inflation hit households like a sledgehammer. Today, basic necessities are out of reach for the average Nigerian.

“He promised to strengthen the naira. Instead, the naira has become a joke, dancing to the tune of market speculators and forex manipulators.

“He promised jobs, but unemployment has only worsened, with even more young people roaming the streets, hopeless and hungry. He pledged security, but the bloodshed continues: banditry in the North, kidnapping in the South, and criminality everywhere in between.”

“If there is any room for improvement, it begins with listening to the people. End the arrogance of power, cut wasteful spending and invest in real sectors like agriculture, education, and healthcare, not cosmetic policies. Revisit the subsidy issue with a human face and above all, stop weaponising poverty,” Ndukwu urged the president while stating that the only thing clear after two years of his administration is: “this government is for the privileged, not the people.”

For some, Tinubu has simply continued where his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, left off — without meaningful change. “He promised to continue where Buhari stopped, and he has done just that,” said Chidiebere Onuoha.

A nation still full of hope

Despite the harsh verdicts, there are still voices of cautious optimism. “He’s trying his best,” said Onwuka Chukwuka. “But there must be dignity in labour.”

David Alaka was also hopeful: “It’s just two years into the government — he can do more. Based on his antecedents, he will be successful.”

The BOOT political movement offered a more measured critique. “Beyond this mid-term assessment, today’s challenges reflect a deeper governance malaise,” the group said in a statement.

It added that “after two years, the Tinubu administration has largely dashed Nigerians’ expectations, failing to inspire confidence and deliver on its ‘Renewed Hope’ mandate, especially as government attention now divides between governance and preparations for the 2027 general election.”

The party thereafter called for a complete recalibration of policies on energy, health, and education to security and economic management.

“We envision a Nigeria where transparency, accountability, and genuine citizen empowerment form the cornerstone of public policy,” it added.

The road ahead

The clear message Nigerians are telling Tinubu, who has been touted as a listening president by his close aides and members of the APC, the ruling party is that Nigerians want relief from daily suffering, a stronger economy, and leadership that serves the people and not political elites.

Whether President Tinubu chooses to reflect, reset, or continue as he has, one thing remains certain: the next two years will define not only his presidency but the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

And as Mike Oluwabukola Odus put it, “I am so emotional. If I start my assessment, I might cry. It is better I leave him to God — to judge him for the pain and hardship Tinubu’s administration has caused me personally.”

