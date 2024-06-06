Actress Ashabi Simple has showered encomium on the love of her life, Singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, on their 2nd courtship anniversary.

On her Instagram page on Thursday, June 6th, 2024, she shared a fun video of herself with Portable, expressing her love and admiration for the singer.

In her message, Ashabi Simple stated she has never regretted choosing Portable as her partner.

She went on to gush about Portable, revealing that every day with him has been a blessing.

The actress, who has no regrets about her relationship with Portable, prayed for the knowledge and wisdom they need to keep their union moving forward.

She wrote, ”it’s already 2years of courtship with you 🙈 ayomi , I bless the day I met u again , because you’ve been my happiness ever since and am so happy I choose you , have never regret choosing you because I wasn’t force to you and I love you for no reason or condition.

I thank GOD for standing by us through our thick and thin , I pray for his wisdom knowledge and understanding that we need for this relationship to keep moving for good and never let us get tired of each other.

Okikiola mi , you’re not perfect neither I am , but I pray GOD keep guiding us to the right path and make us a perfect match for each other forever , I love you so much , my heart beats only for you , my feelings for you have been as strong as d rock that can’t break easily , words can’t explain how much I cherish you ayomi , loving u less is a sin.

I wanna b urs forever till death do us apart 🙏

HAPPY 2nd years of courtship to us my ijogbon mint choco my happiness my mentor love of mylife.”

