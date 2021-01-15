Two years after Ethiopian Airlines crash, family of Nigerian victim sues Boeing 737 Max manufacturer

The last has not been heard about the Boeing 737 Max aircraft belonging to Ethiopian airline which crashed in Addis Ababa in 2019 killing 157 people on board including a Nigerian diplomat.

Two years after the crash, the family of the late diplomat, Abiodun Bashua has joined in litigation against the aircraft manufacturer, Boeing in a US federal court.

Lawyers for the late diplomat are accusing Boeing of negligence in development of the 737 Max plane.

Bashua held many foreign service jobs for Nigeria and worked with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa over a 40-year career.

The Bashua family lawsuit, which also named Boeing contractors, Rosemount Aerospace and Rockwell Collins Inc., was filed last month in a US district court in Chicago, where lawsuits filed by dozens of families have been consolidated into two cases — one for the Ethiopian crash and the other for a 2018 Max crash in Indonesia that killed 189 people.

Most of the other lawsuits were filed in 2019. Lawyers said it took longer for the extended Bashua family to decide on its legal team.

In a statement, Chicago-based Boeing said: “We will never forget the lives lost on board Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. We are committed to continuing to engage with the families in an effort to resolve the claims.”

