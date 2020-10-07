Two women win Nobel prize in chemistry

Two women have been awarded the 2020 Nobel prize in chemistry for the discovery of the CRISPR genetic scissors used to edit the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision.

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A Doudna will share the 10m Swedish kronor (£870,000) prize announced on Wednesday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm – the first time that two women have shared the prize.

The researchers won the prize for “for the development of a method for genome editing”, according to the formal citation from the Nobel committee.

On Monday, two Americans and a British virologist won the medicine prize for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus, paving the way for sensitive tests and antiviral drugs to cure the blood-borne infection.

Yesterday, an American astronomer, a German astrophysicist and a British mathematician, Sir Roger Penrose, shared the physics prize for their work on black hole formation and the discovery of a supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

Nobel chemistry prize

Nigerians united in anxiety about country’s future, says Awolowo Dosumu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, on Sunday, said that Nigerians are united in anxiety about the future of the country.

Awolowo Dosumu was one of the panellists who spoke on the theme: “Understanding Contemporary Nigeria- What Unites Us…

Nobel chemistry prize