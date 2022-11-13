Two vigilantes killed, two injured as joint task team repels bandits’ attacks in Niger

Authorities of the Niger State Police Command have stated that two persons sustained gunshot injuries when suspected armed bandits invaded Kaffin-Koro, Paikoro LGA through Adunu village at about 9:40 am on November 9, 2022.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, in a press statement he issued and made available to journalists over the weekend in Minna stated that an unspecified number of cows were rustled as the attackers shot sporadically.

The statement added that consequently, Police tactical teams and local vigilante members were mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in gun duel.

The statement noted that the rustled cattle were abandoned by the hoodlums and recovered, while the injured victims who were taken to Gen. Hospital Kaffin-Koro for medical treatment and were responding to treatment.

DSP Abiodun stated further that similarly, on same date at about 6 pm, some gunmen suspected to be armed bandits who had on November 7, 2022, allegedly rustled an unspecified number of cattle from Akare, Jiwawa, Gulanji, Kadaura and some neighbouring villages under Wushishi Local Government Area of the state while they were trying to cross Tegina-Zungeru road, between Garun-Gabas and Yakila villages.

He said: “Police/Military tactical teams mobilised and responded swiftly to the scene and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle.”

The statement added that “as a result, the bandits abandoned the rustled cattle and some of their operational motorcycles as they scampered in disarray for safety with bullet injuries into the forest.”





According to him, “Earlier, on 07/11/2022 at about 1000hrs, armed bandits attacked Chibani village via Kuchi district, in Munya Local Government Area of the state, while Police/Military tactical teams and vigilante members mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits.

“The hoodlums were successfully repelled and they abandoned the rustled cattle, as they fled through Rishi Village in Kaduna State. Unfortunately, two members among the local vigilante lost their lives during the gun duel with the bandits,” the statement declared.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Ogundele Ayodeji, assured Nigerlites and residents of the state that the Police Command and other security agencies will not relent, and shall continue to rise to situations in curtailing banditry activities.

CP Ogundele, however, urged members of the public to always volunteer accurate information to security agencies for prompt intervention.