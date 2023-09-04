Two undergraduate students of the Department of Accounting, University of Ilorin, Mr Wisdom Gabriel Odusanya and Mr Rasheed Lawal, have secured full-time positions at HSBC, UK, and Bank of America, respectively, following their display of outstanding performance during the course of their internships in the two financial institutions.

The internships were made possible by their brilliant performance in a contest organized by the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute Research Challenge.

This development was disclosed by the Faculty Staff Adviser of the University of Ilorin’s chapter of The Investment Society (TIS), Mr. Wasiu Oluwatoyin Ibrahim when he led the student prodigies on a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN) in his office.

The Faculty Adviser informed the Vice Chancellor that Mr. Odusanya, a 400-level Accounting student, was granted an internship at HSBC UK from March to May 2023, as he is now set to commence a full-time role at the financial institution by September 2023, immediately after his final examinations this month.

As regards Mr. Lawal, who is currently a 300-level Accounting student and President of UNILORIN’s TIS, Mr. Ibrahim explained that he excelled during his internship at the Bank of America and has consequently been offered a full-time job upon graduation.

Mr Ibrahim, who teaches at the Department of Finance, University of Ilorin, highlighted the achievements of other UNILORIN students who participated in the 2022/2023 CFA Institute Research Challenge.

He said Miss Azeenat Oladoja Afolabi, a 300-level Economics student and Financial Secretary of TIS, had also completed a rewarding internship with KPMG Nigeria while Miss Favour Tolulope Obijole, a 400-level Accounting student, secured an internship opportunity with Chevron Oil Limited.

The TIS Faculty Adviser explained the society’s consistent participation in competitions has fostered connections between industry and academia.

He noted that the TIS has been participating in the CFA Institute Research Challenge since 2018 as it won the 2022/2023 edition of the contest, which took place in Nigeria.

He added that he was also recognized as the Best Faculty Adviser of the year and that the University equally won two Best Presenters awards.

Mr. Ibrahim remarked that all the participants in the CFA championship are financial analysts with FMBA qualifications.





This qualification coupled with the experiences gained from TIS and the CFA Institute Research Challenge, according to him, positioned Mr. Odusanya to secure internship at HSBC in London.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, expressed his pride in the TIS team for making the University of Ilorin proud in the CFA championship.

He particularly applauded Mr. Odusanya and Mr. Lawal for securing prestigious positions at globally renowned financial institutions despite still being undergraduates.

He described the achievement as a great one, which should be celebrated.

Professor Egbewole pledged the university’s continued support for TIS as he emphasised the importance of sharing challenges and successes among students and lecturers.

He also encouraged TIS to expand its reach across the university community for comprehensive capacity building.

“As a university, we will consistently uphold our support for TIS in all aspects. Ultimately, this endeavour is not just about individuals

but about the entire university community. TIS should broaden its scope to encompass the entirety of the University”.

Professor Egbewole added that “even if individuals are not pursuing competitions, they can still gain insights into the world of investments, irrespective of their academic disciplines, whether they are in the arts, humanities, or sciences.”

In their remarks, Mr Odusanya and Mr Lawal thanked the Vice Chancellor for the opportunity granted them by the University to expose the knowledge and professionalism inculcated in them. They also thanked the University’s Chief Executive for receiving them warmly.

They, however, requested the University to always arrange make-up examinations for students who missed one examination or the other as a result of their participation in such contests and ventures. They believed that such opportunities would serve as morale boosters for their colleagues who possess talents but are constrained by the university calendar.

