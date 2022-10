Two UN peacekeepers killed, four injured in Mali attack

Two UN peacekeepers have been killed and four seriously injured in Mali, after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device during a search for mines. (BBC)

A report by the UN mission in the West African country, Minusma, found that mines and IEDs had caused the deaths of 74 UN peacekeepers since 2013.

A jihadist insurgency in Mali has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

