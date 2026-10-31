Two suspects in Police net for allegedly swapping woman’s ATM card

Two young men have been apprehended by security agents attached to a new-generation bank in Ughelli, Delta State, for allegedly swapping a female customer’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

The suspects, identified simply as Chigozie, 33, from Anambra State, and his cohort, Okuche, 40, from Ebonyi State, reportedly confessed to travelling from Okpanam, near Asaba, to Ughelli to commit the crime.

Reports from Ughelli said the customer visited the bank with her daughter to resolve an issue with her ATM card. She was subsequently directed to test the card at the ATM terminal outside the banking hall.

Recounting her experience, the woman, who preferred anonymity, said that while attempting to use the ATM, two young men approached her under the guise of offering assistance, prompting her to hand over her card to one of them. She noted that the suspect swapped the card in the process.

The woman reportedly became suspicious when her daughter asked for the card and she realised that she had handed it over to one of the suspects.

When confronted and asked to return the card, the duo allegedly attempted to flee the scene, forcing the customer to raise the alarm and alert security agents.

Nigerian Tribune reports that security agents attached to the bank immediately swung into action and apprehended the two suspects. Three ATM cards, an Android mobile phone and a pair of earbuds were reportedly recovered from them.

They were later handed over to detectives from the Ughelli Area Command for further investigation.