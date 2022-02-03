Two suspected Yahoo boys die after vehicle rams into stationary truck in Delta 

Two persons, suspected to be Yahoo boys, have been crushed to death in a fatal accident in Delta State.

The victims were in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) alongside two others who survived the incident.

The accident happened on Thursday afternoon when the black Lexus 350 SUV with Registration No. BWR-975-CK rammed into a stationary truck between Effutor and Ekiugbo junction, along the East-West road, in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The SUV was said to be coming in top speed from Agbarho and was headed towards Ughelli while the stationary trailer was parked by the roadside.

Some welders and mechanics were said to be working on the broken-down truck when the incident occurred.

The dead and injured were reportedly rushed to the Ughelli Central Hospital while men of the FRSC were on hand to help control traffic and evacuate the corpses and the debris.

