Two students of the Kwara State College of Education (COE) Ilorin, will soon face a disciplinary panel over alleged immoral display during their graduation ceremony.

The affected students were identified as Sulyman Tawakaltu and Mohammed AbdulSalam, both of the Agricultural Department of the institution.

It was gathered that a viral internet image showed AbdulSalam grabbing the two breasts of Tawakaltu during the sign-out ceremony for final-year students of the college, last week.

According to an internal memo by the management of the institution, the college attributed its decision to “the display of immoral practice by two students of the institution”.

The college had, therefore, mandated the “Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to bring the two students to book to serve as a deterrent to others”.

Speaking on the development on Sunday, the school’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hajia Habitat Zubair, said “The school has commenced an investigation into the matter but has not made any formal pronouncement on it”.

