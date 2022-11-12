Two soldiers, four gunmen die in gun duel in Anambra

Four gunmen were killed in the Isuofia community in the Aguata local government area of Anambra state by the Joint Task Force on Security in the area.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that trouble started Saturday morning when the gunmen on a Venza car stormed the military checkpoint at Isuofia and attacked the soldiers at their duty post

The gunmen fired indiscriminately and their bullets hit some of the soldiers it is feared that two soldiers died in the process though another angle said that one soldier was killed and two others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Based on the security alert, the Joint Task Force made a swift response and engaged the gunmen in a gunfight which led to the killing of four of the gang members.

Recall that two days ago unknown gunmen stormed Ufuma – Ezira area in Orumba South local government area and robbed a billion van and allegedly killed three persons which is yet to be confirmed by the police.

Confirming the Isuofia incident the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the situation has been brought under control.

“The situation is under control, meanwhile four of the criminal elements were neutralized and police/military patrols have been intensified in the area.”

“The joint task force also recovered some of their operational vehicles which include Venza jeep and others”

“Further details shall be communicated please as the operation is still ongoing,” he said

Also reacting to the incident the State Commissioner for Information Mr Paul Nwosu described it as part of the policy thrust of the Soludo administration in ensuring the security of lives and property In the state.

A gang of gunmen struck the Nigerian Army checkpoint at Afor-Uzo Junction, Isuofia this morning. But unfortunately for the hoodlums, they met their Waterloo.

Our galant and alert security agents who gave them a hot chase immediately returned fire and neutralised 4 of the gang members in a fierce exchange of shootings. Their Toyota Avenza with which they launched the deadly operation was recovered.

The government of Anambra State wishes to reassure the people of their safety, especially during this yuletide season” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Two soldiers, four gunmen die in gun duel in Anambra