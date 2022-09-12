Two policemen, two aides, one other killed in attack on Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy, Police confirm

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday gave casualty figure on the attack in Anambra State by gunmen on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, disclosing that five persons lost their lives during the attack.

The state police command’s Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, told Tribune Online on Monday that though no official statement had been issued, the command had discovered five casualties.

However, he said investigations were still ongoing, adding that the command had found out that two policemen were killed during the attack.

He also said that apart from Ubah’s two personal aides that died, one other person was also killed.

Tochukwu said: “We’ve not issued any official statement because operations are still going on, but the police lost two persons, two of his aides also died and another person,”

The Senator, representing Anambra South senatorial district, was ambushed by some gunmen at Nkwo junction in Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area od the state.