At least two policemen were shot dead in Enugu, on Sunday, when yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in the capital city.

Details of the attack were still sketchy as of press time but sources said the attack took place near the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

A viral video making the rounds shows two policemen in uniform lying in pools of blood. One lay on the ground while the other lay inside the gutter.

The Enugu State Police Command was yet to make a statement on the incident.