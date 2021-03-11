Two policemen die in lone accident in Kwara

Two police officers have reportedly died in an auto accident in Eyenkorin area along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway.

The Tribune Online gathered that the policemen were driving in their escort van when the lone accident happened, on Thursday afternoon.

It was also gathered that the policemen had escorted the bullion van to Ogbomoso from Ilorin and were on their return journey when their vehicle rammed into a stationary trailer along the road.

Two of the law enforcement agents reportedly died on the spot while others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The deceaseds were said to have been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin, while the injured ones were said to be receiving medical attention in the hospital.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara state command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the accident.

“The police officers were coming back from Ogbomoso where they had escorted bullion van. One of the tyres of the escort vehicle bursted and rammed into a trailer parked along the road. Two policemen died on the spot and some others were injured. They are being treated at the hospital,” he said.

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, also confirmed the lone accident.

