Two persons, 18 camels killed in Bauchi ghastly accident

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two people while others were injured just as 18 camels were also killed in a ghastly accident involving a hummer bus and a flock of camels.

The accident occurred last weekend in Dagauda town in Dambam LGA of Bauchi State along the ever-busy Azare-Potiskum expressway.

An eye witness who is a Lecturer at the College of Legal and Islamic studies Misau, Sulaiman Umar said that the incident occurred on Friday 11th March, 2022 at Dagauda town.

According to him, “On that fateful morning of Friday 11th March, 2022, we woke up to witness an accident involving a hummer bus and a flock of Camels while crossing the road abruptly around 10.00am”.

He narrated that the vehicle rammed into the flock of the Camels which resulted to the death of two people and 18 of the Camels saying that the weather which was dusty on that day as a result of harmattan, contributed to the accident because visibility was very poor.

Sulaiman Umar also said that, it was not the first time such incident was happening, adding that even last two years something similar happened at the same place involving a Sharon commercial mini bus and a flock of Donkeys during which some of the donkeys were killed.

While confirming the accident to Tribune Online vide a phone conversation, Bauchi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Abdullahi Yusuf said that, “Yes, we have the report of the accident in Dambam, Dagauda town precisely. A commercial Hummer bus ran into a herd of Camels last week Friday”.

The FRSC Sector Commander added that, “two people were confirmed dead, others were injured and a number of the Camels were also killed”.

Abdullahi Yusuf warned people who rear flocks to always ensure that they cross the road with their flocks only when the two sides of the road are clear in order to reduce the risks of fatal accidents.

He also warned drivers to reduce speed anytime they approached spots where animals do cross the road.