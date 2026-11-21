Two pedestrians were killed in a horrific road accident in Osogbo, Osun, but the tragedy took a deadly turn when an angry mob descended on occupants of the vehicle involved, beating one of them to death and setting their car ablaze.

The incident, which has sparked fresh concerns over mob violence and public safety, occurred after a Toyota Camry allegedly driven recklessly by a 23-year-old man, Favour Fabunmi, reportedly veered off its lane and rammed into a motorcycle and two pedestrians.

The two pedestrians, identified as Silas Seun, a female, and Matthew Dada, a male, reportedly died at the scene from the impact of the collision.

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However, rather than allow the police to take control of the situation, enraged sympathisers allegedly turned the accident scene into a killing ground, attacking the occupants of the vehicle.

Although police operatives succeeded in rescuing the driver and other occupants from the mob, one of those rescued later succumbed to injuries sustained during the assault.

The attackers also set the Toyota Camry, which was reportedly without a registration number, on fire, reducing it to ashes.

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, said the two pedestrians died instantly, while one of the rescued occupants was subsequently confirmed dead at the hospital.

Ojelabi said the police had commenced efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding the accident and the subsequent mob attack.

He disclosed that the case had been transferred to the State Traffic Section for a comprehensive investigation, while necessary legal procedures were being initiated.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Zungura, condemned the killing of the vehicle occupant, describing mob violence, assault and wanton destruction of property as criminal acts punishable under the law.

The police commissioner warned residents against taking the law into their hands, insisting that the circumstances surrounding an accident or alleged offence do not justify extrajudicial punishment.

Reiterating the position of the Inspector-General of Police, Zungura declared that jungle justice was not justice and urged members of the public to hand over suspects to security agencies rather than resort to violence.

He also vowed that the command would track down everyone involved in the mob attack, stressing that those identified would be arrested and prosecuted.

The police warned that while the deaths of the two pedestrians required a thorough investigation, the killing of an occupant by an angry mob constituted another grave crime that would not be ignored.