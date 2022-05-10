Two passengers injured as train rams into commercial bus after driver ignored warning

Two passengers were injured while others escaped death when a train rammed into the bus they were in after the driver of the bus ignored a warning to stop at the railway crossing for an approaching train in Lagos State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the railway crossing on the Ilupeju bye-pass close to Oshodi when the driver of the Toyota Hiace bus with registration number EKY 888 XW refused to stop after traffic officials had asked other vehicles to stop for the approaching train.

According to the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who raced to the scene after it got a distress call, the passengers had to jump out of the bus but two of them sustained injuries and were given first aid treatment before they were taken to a General Hospital in the area.

According to LASEMA: “The timely response of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has averted a disaster that could lead to loss of lives as it swiftly and promptly responded to a train accident at Ilupeju Bye-pass, Ilupeju, today, Tuesday, 10th May 2022.

“Upon the arrival of the Response Team at the scene, it was observed that a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number EKY 888 XW and a train had a collision at the aforementioned address.

“The cause of the incident was due to the reckless driving of the bus driver.





“Further information gathered at the scene revealed that all vehicles were stopped at the railway crossing but the driver refused to obey the traffic officers at the scene, thereby ramming into the moving train.

“Fortunately, there is no record of loss of lives but two adult males sustained injuries and were administered first aid treatment by the agency’s paramedics before being taken to the General hospital for further medical attention.

“The bus was recovered off the railway with the aid of the agency’s light tow-truck and was taken to Railway Police Station, Mushin, thereby restoring the rail track to normalcy.”

