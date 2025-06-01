Two more bodies recovered from Mokwa flood — Niger govt

The Niger State Government has announced the recovery of two more bodies from the tragic flood incident that occurred in Mokwa Local Government Area of the State on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Alhaji Abubakar Usman stated this on Sunday in a press statement personally signed by him and made available to Journalists in Minna.

He noted that the devastating flood had earlier resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of several homes and property worth millions of naira with 151 bodies already recovered and buried.

He said, “As of today, Sunday, 1st June, 2025, search and recovery operations have led to the discovery of two additional corpses, bringing the number of confirmed fatalities to 153”.

Recall that this unfortunate disaster has affected numerous homes and individuals, and the government remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting affected families and communities.

The SSG emphasized that Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), in collaboration with local authorities and volunteers, continues to work around the clock to provide relief to the affected people.

“While we share in the pain of every family that has been affected, we urge members of the public to remain calm and sensitive in their communications, particularly on social media and other platforms.

“This is a time of mourning and collective grief for us as a state as spreading unverified or sensational information only adds to the sorrow and confusion already being experienced,” Abubakar maintained.

The SSG added that the government calls on all citizens to cooperate with relevant authorities and to trust in the ongoing response efforts.

“We also appeal to the conscience of all Nigerlites to prioritize unity, compassion, and factual reporting during this challenging time, said the SSG.

He prayed that the souls of those who died rest in peace and may the bereaved families have the fortitude to bear the loss.

